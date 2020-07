Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Acclaimed Plano schools beautifully appointed one story home, fantastic and convenient location, this ready to move in home offers 4 bedrooms, split bedrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen, large family rooms, expanded covered patio and all rooms with ceiling fans are among the many features found here. Great master retreat with striking bath. Washer & Dryer and Fridge Included! $45 Application fee non-refundable per adult 18 and over