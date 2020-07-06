All apartments in Plano
3824 Graphic Place
3824 Graphic Place

3824 Graphic Place · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Graphic Place, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home in established neighborhood of River Bend. Bright and neutral paint tones, rustic wood flooring and modern lighting throughout give this home a fresh feel. Gorgeous kitchen boasts quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, refinished cabinets, and tons of storage space. Two spacious living areas with exposed wood beams. Master suite includes private patio access, exposed wood beams and an elegant master bath. Covered backyard patio and pool. Fridge, washer and dryer included.
**Pets case by case, no cats. 250.00 pet deposit plus 100.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.**200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Graphic Place have any available units?
3824 Graphic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Graphic Place have?
Some of 3824 Graphic Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Graphic Place currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Graphic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Graphic Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Graphic Place is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Graphic Place offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Graphic Place offers parking.
Does 3824 Graphic Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 Graphic Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Graphic Place have a pool?
Yes, 3824 Graphic Place has a pool.
Does 3824 Graphic Place have accessible units?
No, 3824 Graphic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Graphic Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Graphic Place has units with dishwashers.

