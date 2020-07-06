3824 Graphic Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home in established neighborhood of River Bend. Bright and neutral paint tones, rustic wood flooring and modern lighting throughout give this home a fresh feel. Gorgeous kitchen boasts quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, refinished cabinets, and tons of storage space. Two spacious living areas with exposed wood beams. Master suite includes private patio access, exposed wood beams and an elegant master bath. Covered backyard patio and pool. Fridge, washer and dryer included.

**Pets case by case, no cats. 250.00 pet deposit plus 100.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.**200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.