All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3820 Fall Wheat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3820 Fall Wheat Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:25 AM

3820 Fall Wheat Drive

3820 Fall Wheat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3820 Fall Wheat Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredibly updated spacious one-story home on quiet street. This great family home is highlighted by just completed extensive renovations: Paint, flooring, plumbing fixtures, hardware, lighting fixtures, window coverings & Much More! Bright open floorplan with two living areas. One with wall of built-ins would be make a nice office. Second living area is highlighted by a marble fireplace. Updated secondary baths with granite vanities. Large remodeled kitchen with abundant cabinetry, granite tops and new SS appliances. Big master suite with renovated bath. Granite vanity, glass enclosure shower and huge closet. Good size backyard with large patio. Ready for move-in! Pet only with Landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have any available units?
3820 Fall Wheat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have?
Some of 3820 Fall Wheat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Fall Wheat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Fall Wheat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Fall Wheat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive offers parking.
Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have a pool?
No, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have accessible units?
No, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Fall Wheat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Fall Wheat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District