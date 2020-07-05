3820 Fall Wheat Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Incredibly updated spacious one-story home on quiet street. This great family home is highlighted by just completed extensive renovations: Paint, flooring, plumbing fixtures, hardware, lighting fixtures, window coverings & Much More! Bright open floorplan with two living areas. One with wall of built-ins would be make a nice office. Second living area is highlighted by a marble fireplace. Updated secondary baths with granite vanities. Large remodeled kitchen with abundant cabinetry, granite tops and new SS appliances. Big master suite with renovated bath. Granite vanity, glass enclosure shower and huge closet. Good size backyard with large patio. Ready for move-in! Pet only with Landlord approval.