Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large two-story home close to all the conveniences of Plano. This home is updated with new flooring and paint throughout, island kitchen with new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, stainless barn-style sink, open family room with 18ft ceilings, wall of windows that look on to the pool, huge master retreat down with bay window, upstairs features gameroom, and 4 LARGE secondary bedrooms. Pool will be maintained by owner. Pets on case-by-case basis