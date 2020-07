Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming and Great one story home on large corner treed lot in great location w good schools! Lots of natural light fills the home. Many recent upgrades including both bathrooms-see agent for details. Spacious Family Rm is the focal center of the home, brick accent wall w FP w Gas Logs & a wet bar. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space, island & pot rack. 2nd Living Rm makes great game room w pitched ceiling & skylights. Spacious Master