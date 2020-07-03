All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

3613 Adavale Drive

3613 Adavale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Adavale Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
The house is still available for rent. Previous applicant backed out lease contract due to job issue.
3 bedroom, 2 storey, 3 living areas in west Plano next to Russell Creek Park. Recent installed engineering wood floor (2016). Family room has vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is downstairs with backyard view. Up are 2 bedrooms & game room. Recent updated Kitchen with granite countertop and walk-in pantry. Seperated utility room. New dish washer (2017). New gutter (2017). Community pool, parks, playground. Close to Plano schools, 121, DNT and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Adavale Drive have any available units?
3613 Adavale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Adavale Drive have?
Some of 3613 Adavale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Adavale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Adavale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Adavale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Adavale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3613 Adavale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Adavale Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Adavale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Adavale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Adavale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Adavale Drive has a pool.
Does 3613 Adavale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Adavale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Adavale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Adavale Drive has units with dishwashers.

