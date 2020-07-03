3613 Adavale Drive

Amenities

The house is still available for rent. Previous applicant backed out lease contract due to job issue.

3 bedroom, 2 storey, 3 living areas in west Plano next to Russell Creek Park. Recent installed engineering wood floor (2016). Family room has vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom is downstairs with backyard view. Up are 2 bedrooms & game room. Recent updated Kitchen with granite countertop and walk-in pantry. Seperated utility room. New dish washer (2017). New gutter (2017). Community pool, parks, playground. Close to Plano schools, 121, DNT and more.