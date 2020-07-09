All apartments in Plano
3608 Lowrey Way
3608 Lowrey Way

3608 Lowrey Way · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Lowrey Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity To Lease This Totally Remodeled Traditional Home With Beautiful Upgrades! Fabulous Location With Superb Plano Schools! Featuring Four Bedrooms, Family Room With Fireplace, Private First Floor Study Which Could Be Set Up As A Formal Living Area + Upstairs Game-Room! Modern Updates Include: Custom Neutral Color Paint Throughout* New Flooring ~ No Carpet* Chef's Granite Kitchen Boasts Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Stainless Steel Refrigerator-Freezer, Microwave Oven & Gas Cooktop* Sunny Breakfast Area Adjoins Kitchen* Formal Dining Room* Spacious Master + Three Guest Bedrooms + A Game-Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine Beauty! Attached 2 Car Garage* Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Lowrey Way have any available units?
3608 Lowrey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Lowrey Way have?
Some of 3608 Lowrey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Lowrey Way currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Lowrey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Lowrey Way pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Lowrey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3608 Lowrey Way offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Lowrey Way offers parking.
Does 3608 Lowrey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Lowrey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Lowrey Way have a pool?
No, 3608 Lowrey Way does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Lowrey Way have accessible units?
No, 3608 Lowrey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Lowrey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Lowrey Way has units with dishwashers.

