3608 Lowrey Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity To Lease This Totally Remodeled Traditional Home With Beautiful Upgrades! Fabulous Location With Superb Plano Schools! Featuring Four Bedrooms, Family Room With Fireplace, Private First Floor Study Which Could Be Set Up As A Formal Living Area + Upstairs Game-Room! Modern Updates Include: Custom Neutral Color Paint Throughout* New Flooring ~ No Carpet* Chef's Granite Kitchen Boasts Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Stainless Steel Refrigerator-Freezer, Microwave Oven & Gas Cooktop* Sunny Breakfast Area Adjoins Kitchen* Formal Dining Room* Spacious Master + Three Guest Bedrooms + A Game-Room Complete The Second Level Of This Pristine Beauty! Attached 2 Car Garage* Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!