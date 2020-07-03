All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3544 Brewster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3544 Brewster Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:36 AM

3544 Brewster Drive

3544 Brewster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3544 Brewster Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home with all wood flooring for 4 BR, 3 LR in Ridgeview Park. Updated:fresh customize paint, granite counter top in kit&master bath RM, new microwave&dish washer, glass top ele stove, wood looking tile floor, nickel light fixtures in kitchen-nook. Master BR is on first floor with huge bath&walk in closet. 2nd.floor has huge game RM&3 BR. Walk to mid school, pool&playground, easy access to shopping mall,movie,gyms&major highways.
Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Brewster Drive have any available units?
3544 Brewster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Brewster Drive have?
Some of 3544 Brewster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Brewster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Brewster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Brewster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Brewster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3544 Brewster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Brewster Drive offers parking.
Does 3544 Brewster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Brewster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Brewster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3544 Brewster Drive has a pool.
Does 3544 Brewster Drive have accessible units?
No, 3544 Brewster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Brewster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Brewster Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District