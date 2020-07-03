3544 Brewster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home with all wood flooring for 4 BR, 3 LR in Ridgeview Park. Updated:fresh customize paint, granite counter top in kit&master bath RM, new microwave&dish washer, glass top ele stove, wood looking tile floor, nickel light fixtures in kitchen-nook. Master BR is on first floor with huge bath&walk in closet. 2nd.floor has huge game RM&3 BR. Walk to mid school, pool&playground, easy access to shopping mall,movie,gyms&major highways.

Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify school & all measurements.