3537 Stroll Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Get the best of both worlds in Plano with highly acclaimed Frisco ISD! Centrally located near Allen, Frisco & McKinney with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West, Allen Outlets Grandscape & The Star. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with plenty of living space down and a HUGE game room upstairs. Additional dining or study off of the main entry. The game room is HUGE. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, gorgeous tile backsplash all overlooking the family room. Two of the upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath, 3rd BR up has its own bath, large master retreat. WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.