All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3537 Stroll Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3537 Stroll Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

3537 Stroll Road

3537 Stroll Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3537 Stroll Road, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Get the best of both worlds in Plano with highly acclaimed Frisco ISD! Centrally located near Allen, Frisco & McKinney with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West, Allen Outlets Grandscape & The Star. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with plenty of living space down and a HUGE game room upstairs. Additional dining or study off of the main entry. The game room is HUGE. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, gorgeous tile backsplash all overlooking the family room. Two of the upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath, 3rd BR up has its own bath, large master retreat. WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 Stroll Road have any available units?
3537 Stroll Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 Stroll Road have?
Some of 3537 Stroll Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 Stroll Road currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Stroll Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Stroll Road pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Stroll Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3537 Stroll Road offer parking?
Yes, 3537 Stroll Road offers parking.
Does 3537 Stroll Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 Stroll Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Stroll Road have a pool?
No, 3537 Stroll Road does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Stroll Road have accessible units?
No, 3537 Stroll Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Stroll Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Stroll Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District