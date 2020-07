Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Unique opportunity! Country living in the city!! Ultimate privacy is offered on this country estate situated on 7.37 secluded acres in 75093! Mature, trees, winding creek, and breathtaking views! Home is a 1 story with 3 bedrooms and a detached guest home with 2 addl. bedrooms, living area, kitchen and FP. Horses permitted. Home has been freshly painted. Landlord will replace carpet prior to move in. This property is perfect for social distancing!