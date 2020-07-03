3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

LOVELY HOME IN UPSCALE PLANO NEIGHBORHOOD -RECENT HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR WALLS PAINTED. Large Kitchen with Granite C-tops, Gas Cooking, SS Refrigerator., Washer, Dryer included. Desk in Breakfast Room. Lots of sunny windows. Rooms generous in size. 2 blocks walking to Community Pool and 2 blocks to Blue Ribbon Exemplary School. Walk to Russell Creek Park with Ball Fields, Tennis, Park Playground and walking Trails. Landlord Pays HOA fees. So many Amenities....Visit and you will see!