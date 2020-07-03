All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive

3512 Aqua Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Aqua Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LOVELY HOME IN UPSCALE PLANO NEIGHBORHOOD -RECENT HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR WALLS PAINTED. Large Kitchen with Granite C-tops, Gas Cooking, SS Refrigerator., Washer, Dryer included. Desk in Breakfast Room. Lots of sunny windows. Rooms generous in size. 2 blocks walking to Community Pool and 2 blocks to Blue Ribbon Exemplary School. Walk to Russell Creek Park with Ball Fields, Tennis, Park Playground and walking Trails. Landlord Pays HOA fees. So many Amenities....Visit and you will see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive has a pool.
Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 AQUA SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.

