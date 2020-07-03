3504 Estacado Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

NEW WOOD FLOORS installed on Dec 1. Owner pays HOA and Lawn Service Care. Pet Friendly.

Community pool. Bike, jogging paths, and Russell Creek Park. Immaculately maintained 4-2-2 Family Home in desirable Ridgeview Park. Refrigerator included. Granite countertop, Gas cooktop, Island in kitchen. Double vanities in both bathrooms. Board on board fence, sprinklers, Security system. 4th bedroom can be office or study. Backyard stained wood fence for privacy, sprinklered yard, security. Convenient access to anywhere in the metroplex; Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. 121 & Independence. Photos updated 12-5 to show new floors. Come see it now!



FISD Schools. Short Distance to Tollway & 121.