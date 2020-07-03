All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3504 Estacado Lane

3504 Estacado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Estacado Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
NEW WOOD FLOORS installed on Dec 1. Owner pays HOA and Lawn Service Care. Pet Friendly.
Community pool. Bike, jogging paths, and Russell Creek Park. Immaculately maintained 4-2-2 Family Home in desirable Ridgeview Park. Refrigerator included. Granite countertop, Gas cooktop, Island in kitchen. Double vanities in both bathrooms. Board on board fence, sprinklers, Security system. 4th bedroom can be office or study. Backyard stained wood fence for privacy, sprinklered yard, security. Convenient access to anywhere in the metroplex; Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. 121 & Independence. Photos updated 12-5 to show new floors. Come see it now!

FISD Schools. Short Distance to Tollway & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Estacado Lane have any available units?
3504 Estacado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Estacado Lane have?
Some of 3504 Estacado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Estacado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Estacado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Estacado Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Estacado Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Estacado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Estacado Lane offers parking.
Does 3504 Estacado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Estacado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Estacado Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3504 Estacado Lane has a pool.
Does 3504 Estacado Lane have accessible units?
No, 3504 Estacado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Estacado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Estacado Lane has units with dishwashers.

