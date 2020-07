Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Updated Dress customer home! Corian counter top, new paint inside and out. New fence, swimming pool. 4 bedroom plus study. Oversized 3 car garage, upstairs game room with balcony overlooking a riverbend pool with raised spa, gated rear drive way. Community pool and parks. Top rated West plan school. Walking distance to elementary and middle school. Close to 121 and Preston. Do not miss this one.