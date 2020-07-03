All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:33 PM

3425 Bluegrass Drive

3425 Bluegrass Drive · No Longer Available




Location

3425 Bluegrass Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very roomy one story home with 3 bedrooms plus an office and a large den open to the kitchen. This is a great floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of counter space and a gas stove. Walking distance to McCall Elementary and Oakpoint Park with walking trails and greenbelt nearby. The existing tenants will move out by June 10th, House will be available to move-in by mid of June, 2020. While visiting the property please wear masks and gloves and avoid bringing children. For any questions or info please text or email listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have any available units?
3425 Bluegrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have?
Some of 3425 Bluegrass Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Bluegrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Bluegrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Bluegrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Bluegrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive offer parking?
No, 3425 Bluegrass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Bluegrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have a pool?
No, 3425 Bluegrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 3425 Bluegrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Bluegrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Bluegrass Drive has units with dishwashers.

