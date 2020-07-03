3425 Bluegrass Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Very roomy one story home with 3 bedrooms plus an office and a large den open to the kitchen. This is a great floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen has lots of counter space and a gas stove. Walking distance to McCall Elementary and Oakpoint Park with walking trails and greenbelt nearby. The existing tenants will move out by June 10th, House will be available to move-in by mid of June, 2020. While visiting the property please wear masks and gloves and avoid bringing children. For any questions or info please text or email listing agent.