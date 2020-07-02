All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

3417 Fontaine Street

3417 Fontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Fontaine Street, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally located in the heart of W.Plano, close to all amenities, minutes away from GBush Hwy, Tollway, Hwy121, & Hwy75. 2Blocks away from Medical City of Plano. This 4BR(2-2 split),3FullBaths,2CarGarage has BigFamRm w Lots of windows. MstrBath has SepShwr&Tub, 2WIC. Newly paint. Quiet neighborhood,highly rated schools & walking distance to Elem.School. Ceiling fans in all 4BR, HugePrivateCourtyard & Circular Drive, Fenced, CoveredPorch. STRICTLY NO SMOKING, Must have stable jobs, No Eviction, No Criminal Record. Req 1MoDep & 1MoAdv. $50 AppFee per adult. Pet is on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Fontaine Street have any available units?
3417 Fontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Fontaine Street have?
Some of 3417 Fontaine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Fontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Fontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Fontaine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 Fontaine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3417 Fontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Fontaine Street offers parking.
Does 3417 Fontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Fontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Fontaine Street have a pool?
No, 3417 Fontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Fontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 3417 Fontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Fontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Fontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

