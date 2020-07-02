3417 Fontaine Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Centrally located in the heart of W.Plano, close to all amenities, minutes away from GBush Hwy, Tollway, Hwy121, & Hwy75. 2Blocks away from Medical City of Plano. This 4BR(2-2 split),3FullBaths,2CarGarage has BigFamRm w Lots of windows. MstrBath has SepShwr&Tub, 2WIC. Newly paint. Quiet neighborhood,highly rated schools & walking distance to Elem.School. Ceiling fans in all 4BR, HugePrivateCourtyard & Circular Drive, Fenced, CoveredPorch. STRICTLY NO SMOKING, Must have stable jobs, No Eviction, No Criminal Record. Req 1MoDep & 1MoAdv. $50 AppFee per adult. Pet is on case by case basis