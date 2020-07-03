All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3409 San Patricio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3409 San Patricio Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:24 PM

3409 San Patricio Drive

3409 San Patricio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3409 San Patricio Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
New paint throughout and new flooring, this beautiful 1 story Highland home offers an excellent, versatile floor plan with split formal dining and living, which can be used as a study. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine cooler, exotic granite countertops and slate floor. Extra long kitchen bar links to the living room, great for entertaining. Large windows to the private backyard with board on board fence. Half a block to the community pool and playground, walking distance to top-rated schools, across the street from Russell Creek Park and Plano family YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 San Patricio Drive have any available units?
3409 San Patricio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 San Patricio Drive have?
Some of 3409 San Patricio Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 San Patricio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 San Patricio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 San Patricio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 San Patricio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3409 San Patricio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 San Patricio Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 San Patricio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 San Patricio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 San Patricio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3409 San Patricio Drive has a pool.
Does 3409 San Patricio Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 San Patricio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 San Patricio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 San Patricio Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District