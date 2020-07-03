3409 San Patricio Drive

Amenities

New paint throughout and new flooring, this beautiful 1 story Highland home offers an excellent, versatile floor plan with split formal dining and living, which can be used as a study. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine cooler, exotic granite countertops and slate floor. Extra long kitchen bar links to the living room, great for entertaining. Large windows to the private backyard with board on board fence. Half a block to the community pool and playground, walking distance to top-rated schools, across the street from Russell Creek Park and Plano family YMCA.