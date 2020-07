337 Metropolitan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF PLANO! WELL COMPLIMENTED WITH ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, GARAGE EPOXY FLOORING AND INTERIOR PAINT. EXTREMELY WELL FAVORED FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND LIVING SPACES. NICE SIZE BACKYARD WITH WROUGHT IRON FENCING IN BACK AND CUSTOM CONCRETE FLOORING. THE INTERIOR FEATURES UPDATED LIGHTING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EATING BAR. COMMUNITY FEATURES INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, DOG PARK AND LOT OF GREEN SPACE.