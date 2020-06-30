All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3352 Northwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3352 Northwood Ln
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:33 PM

3352 Northwood Ln

3352 Northwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3352 Northwood Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**JUST REDUCED: LEASE TODAY FOR $1425 PER MONTH! APPLICATION FEES APPLIED TOWARD MOVE IN COSTS! **

Spacious ranch with new floors and ready for move in. Lovely large and naturally bright living room provides the perfect space to entertain family or friends. The lovely kitchen is includes sleek appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space to stay organized while preparing favorite meals to share. All bedrooms have stunning vinyl plank floors making it easier to keep clean and add a stunning modern feel to the home. The master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite. Laundry connections are conveniently located in the garage for easy access. Take in the sunny outdoors from the comfort of the back patio where you can enjoy the large fenced in yard with some gorgeous full grown trees. In a location with easy access to nearby schools, restaurants and highways you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this home slips away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Northwood Ln have any available units?
3352 Northwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3352 Northwood Ln have?
Some of 3352 Northwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Northwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Northwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Northwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3352 Northwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3352 Northwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3352 Northwood Ln offers parking.
Does 3352 Northwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3352 Northwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Northwood Ln have a pool?
No, 3352 Northwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3352 Northwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 3352 Northwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Northwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3352 Northwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District