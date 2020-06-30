3352 Northwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious ranch with new floors and ready for move in. Lovely large and naturally bright living room provides the perfect space to entertain family or friends. The lovely kitchen is includes sleek appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space to stay organized while preparing favorite meals to share. All bedrooms have stunning vinyl plank floors making it easier to keep clean and add a stunning modern feel to the home. The master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite. Laundry connections are conveniently located in the garage for easy access. Take in the sunny outdoors from the comfort of the back patio where you can enjoy the large fenced in yard with some gorgeous full grown trees. In a location with easy access to nearby schools, restaurants and highways you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Reach out today to schedule a showing before this home slips away!