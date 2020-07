Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful landscaped , a corner lot house. 4-bedroom home with a lot of natural light, custom painting , laminate floor thru-out living and family room. Fire place with gas logs. Spacious rooms for the family, bay windows in many rooms. House is in desirable west Plano. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school, library, pond park. Don't miss it, please come and show.