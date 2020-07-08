All apartments in Plano
3329 Heatherbrook Drive
3329 Heatherbrook Drive

3329 Heatherbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Heatherbrook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Roomy and cozy floor plan with lots of natural lights. New paint and new floor throughout the house. Kitchen with new gas range and 42 inch maple cabinets. Large Backyard features extended covered patio, gas outlet, and 6 ft board on board wood fence. Master suite includes Jacuzzi, separate shower and walk-in closets. Great location: One minute walk to Timberbrook Park and playground. Walking distance to elementary school and to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Five minutes drive to Oak Point Recreation Center and Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
3329 Heatherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 3329 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 Heatherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

