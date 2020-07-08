3329 Heatherbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets playground fireplace range

Roomy and cozy floor plan with lots of natural lights. New paint and new floor throughout the house. Kitchen with new gas range and 42 inch maple cabinets. Large Backyard features extended covered patio, gas outlet, and 6 ft board on board wood fence. Master suite includes Jacuzzi, separate shower and walk-in closets. Great location: One minute walk to Timberbrook Park and playground. Walking distance to elementary school and to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Five minutes drive to Oak Point Recreation Center and Community College.