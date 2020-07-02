All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:43 AM

3328 Langston Drive

3328 Langston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Langston Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Ready to move in with all furniture and appliances. Great Home has been completely renovated! New entry floor, new master shower with frameless glass, new paint, new carpet, new granite kitchen countertop with nice backslash, new stainless steel sink. new paint. High ceiling family room with fire place faces to open kitchen and nook. Master and study downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs. It is walking distance to the Mathews elementary school, City park, playground, and city Library. Nail down hardwood floor in formal living, family and dining room. Great location in the center of Plano city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Langston Drive have any available units?
3328 Langston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 Langston Drive have?
Some of 3328 Langston Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Langston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Langston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Langston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Langston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3328 Langston Drive offer parking?
No, 3328 Langston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Langston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Langston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Langston Drive have a pool?
No, 3328 Langston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Langston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3328 Langston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Langston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Langston Drive has units with dishwashers.

