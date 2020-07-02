3328 Langston Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Ready to move in with all furniture and appliances. Great Home has been completely renovated! New entry floor, new master shower with frameless glass, new paint, new carpet, new granite kitchen countertop with nice backslash, new stainless steel sink. new paint. High ceiling family room with fire place faces to open kitchen and nook. Master and study downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs. It is walking distance to the Mathews elementary school, City park, playground, and city Library. Nail down hardwood floor in formal living, family and dining room. Great location in the center of Plano city.