3320 Edwards Drive

Quality built Drees home centrally located in Plano with exemplary Frisco schools. This home offers 4 bedrm, 3.5 bath, formal living and dining. Hand scraped hardwoods. Granite counter top, beautiful back splash and SS appliances in kitchen. Gorgeous master bath and closet with rustic cedar cabinets, Upstairs features a huge playroom, 3 bdrms and two full baths, one being en suite. stamped concrete patio. Electric gate on driveway. Extra space in garage. Plantation shutters. new windows in 2016, Tank-less water heater. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Low utility bills. Walk to community park, pool, and middle school. Huge park and YMCA across street. Short drive to major cooperate offices. Also listed for sale.