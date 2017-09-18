All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:30 AM

3320 Edwards Drive

3320 Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Edwards Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quality built Drees home centrally located in Plano with exemplary Frisco schools. This home offers 4 bedrm, 3.5 bath, formal living and dining. Hand scraped hardwoods. Granite counter top, beautiful back splash and SS appliances in kitchen. Gorgeous master bath and closet with rustic cedar cabinets, Upstairs features a huge playroom, 3 bdrms and two full baths, one being en suite. stamped concrete patio. Electric gate on driveway. Extra space in garage. Plantation shutters. new windows in 2016, Tank-less water heater. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Low utility bills. Walk to community park, pool, and middle school. Huge park and YMCA across street. Short drive to major cooperate offices. Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Edwards Drive have any available units?
3320 Edwards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Edwards Drive have?
Some of 3320 Edwards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Edwards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Edwards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Edwards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Edwards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3320 Edwards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Edwards Drive offers parking.
Does 3320 Edwards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Edwards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Edwards Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3320 Edwards Drive has a pool.
Does 3320 Edwards Drive have accessible units?
No, 3320 Edwards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Edwards Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Edwards Drive has units with dishwashers.

