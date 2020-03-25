All apartments in Plano
3313 Anchor Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

3313 Anchor Drive

3313 Anchor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Anchor Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This updated and well-maintained home is located in top-rated Plano ISD. The great floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms,1 study, and 3 baths with plenty of family space. You will love cooking at the gourmet kitchen with granite counters and skylight. Master Bedroom enjoys a fully updated bath with glass and tile shower wall plus granite countertop. The oversized study room with rich wood paneling gives you plenty of space for WFH. The huge covered patio is great for outdoor family living. New HVAC and water heater installed in 2018. Great location and easy access to parks, hike and bike trails, rec center, and dog park. Longer lease terms, higher income, credit score and movein faster makes a stronger application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Anchor Drive have any available units?
3313 Anchor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Anchor Drive have?
Some of 3313 Anchor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Anchor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Anchor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Anchor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Anchor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Anchor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Anchor Drive offers parking.
Does 3313 Anchor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Anchor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Anchor Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 Anchor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Anchor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 Anchor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Anchor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Anchor Drive has units with dishwashers.

