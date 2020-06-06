All apartments in Plano
3312 Emily Drive
3312 Emily Drive

3312 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Emily Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Escape the ordinary with this fabulous two story custom home in sought after Harrington Homeplace on an oversized lot! This one-of-a-kind custom home has windows galore overlooking the backyard oasis. Beautiful kitchen with subzero refrigerator and beautiful granite counter tops. This high end executive lease is close to Plano's finest retail and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Emily Drive have any available units?
3312 Emily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Emily Drive have?
Some of 3312 Emily Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Emily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Emily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Emily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Emily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3312 Emily Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Emily Drive offers parking.
Does 3312 Emily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Emily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Emily Drive have a pool?
No, 3312 Emily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Emily Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Emily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Emily Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Emily Drive has units with dishwashers.

