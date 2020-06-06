3312 Emily Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Escape the ordinary with this fabulous two story custom home in sought after Harrington Homeplace on an oversized lot! This one-of-a-kind custom home has windows galore overlooking the backyard oasis. Beautiful kitchen with subzero refrigerator and beautiful granite counter tops. This high end executive lease is close to Plano's finest retail and restaurants.