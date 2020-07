Amenities

Adorable well kept duplex located in the central heart of Plano. Downstairs features living room with vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace, large kitchen, dining room, half bath and laundry room. Upstairs has 2 masters with full baths, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Plenty of built in's for storage throughout , large private shaded backyard and front entry 2 car garage.