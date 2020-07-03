All apartments in Plano
3257 Candlewood Trail
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:13 PM

3257 Candlewood Trail

3257 Candlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Candlewood Trail, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,117 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Candlewood Trail have any available units?
3257 Candlewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 Candlewood Trail have?
Some of 3257 Candlewood Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Candlewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Candlewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Candlewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Candlewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Candlewood Trail offer parking?
No, 3257 Candlewood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Candlewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Candlewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Candlewood Trail have a pool?
No, 3257 Candlewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Candlewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 3257 Candlewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Candlewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Candlewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

