3236 Cassidy Drive

Nicely landscaped corner lot. Open concept with vinyl flooring in all living and bedrooms. Master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets, ceiling fan, duel sinks, and separate shower. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets with pantry, tile granite countertops, black and SS appliances, double oven, and decorative tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to great size living area and lovely brick fireplace with gas starter. Lots of natural light and 2 patios with wood fence. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are great size with walk in closets. Bonus room with closet can be 2nd living, game room, or 4th bedroom. Great schools and close to George Bush, Hwy 75, plenty of shopping and restaurants.