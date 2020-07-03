All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

3236 Cassidy Drive

3236 Cassidy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Cassidy Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Nicely landscaped corner lot. Open concept with vinyl flooring in all living and bedrooms. Master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets, ceiling fan, duel sinks, and separate shower. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets with pantry, tile granite countertops, black and SS appliances, double oven, and decorative tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to great size living area and lovely brick fireplace with gas starter. Lots of natural light and 2 patios with wood fence. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are great size with walk in closets. Bonus room with closet can be 2nd living, game room, or 4th bedroom. Great schools and close to George Bush, Hwy 75, plenty of shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Cassidy Drive have any available units?
3236 Cassidy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Cassidy Drive have?
Some of 3236 Cassidy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Cassidy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cassidy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cassidy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Cassidy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3236 Cassidy Drive offer parking?
No, 3236 Cassidy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3236 Cassidy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Cassidy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cassidy Drive have a pool?
No, 3236 Cassidy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cassidy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cassidy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cassidy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Cassidy Drive has units with dishwashers.

