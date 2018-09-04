3232 Prestonwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location at the end of a cul de sac with golf course & water views backing to 13th tee. Brand new flooring through out the house.Entertain friends out on the impressive deck. The interior offers a stacked living & dining room, home office with shelving, vaulted ceilings, a two story stone fireplace & an over sized secondary bedroom that could be a second master suite. The master bathroom has been updated with high end finishes & is stunning!

Walk in oversize master closet. Two rooms downstairs and two rooms upstairs for convinient living space. Mature landscaping in the front yard and the backyard.