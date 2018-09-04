All apartments in Plano
Location

3232 Prestonwood Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location at the end of a cul de sac with golf course & water views backing to 13th tee. Brand new flooring through out the house.Entertain friends out on the impressive deck. The interior offers a stacked living & dining room, home office with shelving, vaulted ceilings, a two story stone fireplace & an over sized secondary bedroom that could be a second master suite. The master bathroom has been updated with high end finishes & is stunning!
Walk in oversize master closet. Two rooms downstairs and two rooms upstairs for convinient living space. Mature landscaping in the front yard and the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have any available units?
3232 Prestonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have?
Some of 3232 Prestonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Prestonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Prestonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Prestonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Prestonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Prestonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Prestonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3232 Prestonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 Prestonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Prestonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 Prestonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

