Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a lovely & beautiful 3-2-2 home in the desirable location of Plano ISD. A bright and airy home with large master bed and 2 big bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living, dining, kitchen. This home has fresh paint throughout, brand new AC, new carpet, laminate flooring, and some new doors. Comfortable covered patio and roomy back yard. Great location, near shopping, schools, restaurants. Easy access to Highway 75, 121, near Legacy West.