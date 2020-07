Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

END UNIT, SINGLE STORY. Two bedrooms plus a study, which can be used as home office or guess room (closet not equipped). This upgraded unit light and bright open floor plan , high ceiling house is near highway 121, between Coit and Independent. Great tiled back yard and green belt view. Wood floor through all bedrooms ,living , study and dining area. Kitchen with upgrade maple cabinet and granite countertop. Dont miss this one ! House is not back to Ridgeview.