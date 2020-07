Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly sought after custom 2 story home in golf course community! This home has hand scraped wood floors, new granite counter tops throughout the home, high end stainless steel appliances waiting for new chef to use. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a private library that has French doors with access to backyard oasis and pool. Stone paved walkways through the pool area and backyard areas. TWO separate backyards one for sun and one for shade and much more.