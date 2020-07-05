All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

3213 Gleneagles Court

3213 Gleneagles Court · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Gleneagles Court, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy The Privacy & Security Of Gated 'Greens Of Gleneagles' Community In This Lovely Zero Lot Line Custom Home! Marble floors, granite counter tops, crown molding and more! Newly updated wood floors in all bedrooms and front dinning room. Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets. Just minutes from Legacy West, tollroad, George Bush, The Shops of Legacy and more! Rare opportunity! RENT TO INCLUDE POOL, LANDSCAPE and TERMINIX. New picture of updated floors coming soon.

Please communicate exclusively with listing agent 2, Stephen Crawford. Phone: 972-896-8496 email: SCrawford@HousedRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Gleneagles Court have any available units?
3213 Gleneagles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Gleneagles Court have?
Some of 3213 Gleneagles Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Gleneagles Court currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Gleneagles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Gleneagles Court pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Gleneagles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3213 Gleneagles Court offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Gleneagles Court offers parking.
Does 3213 Gleneagles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Gleneagles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Gleneagles Court have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Gleneagles Court has a pool.
Does 3213 Gleneagles Court have accessible units?
No, 3213 Gleneagles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Gleneagles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Gleneagles Court has units with dishwashers.

