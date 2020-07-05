3213 Gleneagles Court

Amenities

Enjoy The Privacy & Security Of Gated 'Greens Of Gleneagles' Community In This Lovely Zero Lot Line Custom Home! Marble floors, granite counter tops, crown molding and more! Newly updated wood floors in all bedrooms and front dinning room. Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets. Just minutes from Legacy West, tollroad, George Bush, The Shops of Legacy and more! Rare opportunity! RENT TO INCLUDE POOL, LANDSCAPE and TERMINIX. New picture of updated floors coming soon.



Please communicate exclusively with listing agent 2, Stephen Crawford. Phone: 972-896-8496 email: SCrawford@HousedRealEstate.com