3212 Blenheim Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 Story home in GREAT Plano ISD, Wood Flooring all over the house, lovely kitchen looking to breakfast nook, living area and open to the dining room. Stainless Steel REFRIGERATOR included. Game room and all the bedrooms are Upstairs. Large size master bedroom offers sitting area, master bathroom offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Custom cabinetry in master bedroom closet. Clean and Ready to move in. Nice size open Patio, Garage plus Carport. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping centers! Garage has work bench and lots of storage!