Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

3212 Blenheim Court

3212 Blenheim Court · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Blenheim Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 Story home in GREAT Plano ISD, Wood Flooring all over the house, lovely kitchen looking to breakfast nook, living area and open to the dining room. Stainless Steel REFRIGERATOR included. Game room and all the bedrooms are Upstairs. Large size master bedroom offers sitting area, master bathroom offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Custom cabinetry in master bedroom closet. Clean and Ready to move in. Nice size open Patio, Garage plus Carport. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping centers! Garage has work bench and lots of storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Blenheim Court have any available units?
3212 Blenheim Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Blenheim Court have?
Some of 3212 Blenheim Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Blenheim Court currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Blenheim Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Blenheim Court pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Blenheim Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3212 Blenheim Court offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Blenheim Court offers parking.
Does 3212 Blenheim Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Blenheim Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Blenheim Court have a pool?
No, 3212 Blenheim Court does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Blenheim Court have accessible units?
No, 3212 Blenheim Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Blenheim Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Blenheim Court has units with dishwashers.

