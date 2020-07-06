All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:33 AM

3209 Kingsbridge Drive

3209 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Kingsbridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Neutral wall colors and warm wood floors welcome you home! Spacious living area has nice fireplace, amazing wood floors, wood beams and wet bar with granite countertops. Kitchen is fit for a chef with newer appliances, granite countertops and double oven! Master suite is spacious and well laid out! Secondary rooms offer room to grow and has jack n Jill bath. 4th bedroom has private bath! All bathrooms have granite countertops!HugeBackyard has awesome atrium area and large backyard space with nice wood fence and green grass! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
3209 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 3209 Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Kingsbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

