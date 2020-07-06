3209 Kingsbridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Neutral wall colors and warm wood floors welcome you home! Spacious living area has nice fireplace, amazing wood floors, wood beams and wet bar with granite countertops. Kitchen is fit for a chef with newer appliances, granite countertops and double oven! Master suite is spacious and well laid out! Secondary rooms offer room to grow and has jack n Jill bath. 4th bedroom has private bath! All bathrooms have granite countertops!HugeBackyard has awesome atrium area and large backyard space with nice wood fence and green grass! Welcome home!