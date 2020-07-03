All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3208 Chimneyrock Dr

3208 Chimneyrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Chimneyrock Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, one story, well maintained, beautifully updated home, in the heart of Plano. Two living areas: one with floor to ceiling unique curved fireplace, the other with wet bar. Large master bedroom and bathroom with two separate vanity areas and dual walk in closets. Private backyard oasis in peaceful neighborhood. Great layout for entertaining family and friends. Ideally located in much sought after Plano ISD. Convenient to Toyota headquarters, Shops at Legacy, Willowbend Mall and Stonebriar Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have any available units?
3208 Chimneyrock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have?
Some of 3208 Chimneyrock Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Chimneyrock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Chimneyrock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Chimneyrock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr offer parking?
No, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have a pool?
No, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Chimneyrock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Chimneyrock Dr has units with dishwashers.

