Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Gorgeous updated 4 bedroom on exceptionally landscaped cul de sac lot. Oversized living room. Den has wall of windows looking to back yard and covered patio and porch. Island kitchen with granite, plenty cabinets, SS&black appliances, opens to dinning area. Guest suite down. HUGE MASTER SUITE IS A SHOWSTOPPER. Completely remodeled with granite counters, separate sink, shower, tub. Custom storage galore in closet. Enjoy over sized balcony with sunrise and sunset view.