Plano, TX
3117 Fox Hollow Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

3117 Fox Hollow Drive

3117 Foxhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Foxhollow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
This is an update house which is very clean and neat with lots of love. It will be your ideal home for you and your family to enjoy. There is a playground in walking distant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

