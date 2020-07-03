Rent Calculator
3117 Fox Hollow Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3117 Fox Hollow Drive
3117 Foxhollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3117 Foxhollow Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails
Amenities
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
This is an update house which is very clean and neat with lots of love. It will be your ideal home for you and your family to enjoy. There is a playground in walking distant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have any available units?
3117 Fox Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3117 Fox Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3117 Fox Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Fox Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Fox Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Fox Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Fox Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
