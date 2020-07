Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

FOR RENT!! This great townhouse is ready for immediate move in. Property has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and spacious living room. The unit comes equipped with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. The exterior landscape and yard maintenance is also taken care of by the HOA. The property is located near Parker Road and Plano Parkway, close proximity to North Dallas Tollway, Highway 121, and George Bush Turnpike. This property will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!