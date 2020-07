Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This property has been well maintained and retains much of its original charm with nice updates. The floor plan is split with 2 bedrooms on either side of the house, has 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths (one bath outside by pool), family room, formal dining, breakfast nook & small living space great for a sitting area or home office. All bedrooms recently received fresh interior paint & flooring. Extra parking on side of house. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!