Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Beautiful Goodman Home with hand scrapped hardwood floors in Formal, living & study rooms in W Plano location offering 2 Com. Pools and Blue Ribbon Schools. This floorplan has it all, boasting elegant stacked formals and in pristine condition. The eat-in kitchen has spacious counters, ctr. island, gas cooktop and breakfast bar. Enjoy a Master Ste. fit for a King with spa in master bath and huge closet on main floor. Three bdrms, 2 full baths and game room on 2nd fl. A MUST SEE!!