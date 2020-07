Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Move fast on outstanding ready remodeled 1 story home whit new roof, furnace, water boiler and fresh paint. Family room offers wall of windows for natural light and overlooks large new fenced in huge backyard, perfect for the kiddos. I promise this one will not last long so come view it today before its gone.