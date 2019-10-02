3105 Rocky Mountain Drive

Amenities

Stunning bright 2-story house in the desirable Russell Creek Park community with top Plano schools (Skaggs, Rice and Jasper). Close to 121, Shop at Legacy, Stonebriar Mall, Asian Markets and plenty of restaurants. The house has abundant natural light and excellent floor plan! Master & 1 bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms & game room upstairs, 3 full bath and Open Kitchen. Easy-to-maintain natural Bamboo Floor & Ceramic Tiles. Granite counter top in kitchen and bath, ceramic cook top, walk in pantry and spacious storage. Extra storage shed in backyard. Mature and beautiful landscape. Owner covers yard work.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

