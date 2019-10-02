All apartments in Plano
3105 Rocky Mountain Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:16 PM

3105 Rocky Mountain Drive

3105 Rocky Mountain Drive
Location

3105 Rocky Mountain Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning bright 2-story house in the desirable Russell Creek Park community with top Plano schools (Skaggs, Rice and Jasper). Close to 121, Shop at Legacy, Stonebriar Mall, Asian Markets and plenty of restaurants. The house has abundant natural light and excellent floor plan! Master & 1 bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms & game room upstairs, 3 full bath and Open Kitchen. Easy-to-maintain natural Bamboo Floor & Ceramic Tiles. Granite counter top in kitchen and bath, ceramic cook top, walk in pantry and spacious storage. Extra storage shed in backyard. Mature and beautiful landscape. Owner covers yard work.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have any available units?
3105 Rocky Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Rocky Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Rocky Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

