3105 Aurora Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

FOR RENT!! This end-unit, immaculate town home in the heart of Plano is ready for immediate move in. You will love the amazing floor plan with the master suite, family room, gorgeous eat-in island kitchen and dining room downstairs. Two additional bedrooms & a loft that could be a home office, gym, play area, etc. are upstairs. The property has lots of natural light, storage & is equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, fridge & a 55” flat screen TV. Great location – close to restaurants, shopping & entertainment. The pictures do not do this property justice and it is a MUST see. DON’T MISS OUT AND MOVE IN TODAY!!