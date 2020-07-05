3101 New Britton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool media room

EXECUTIVE RETREAT IN WILLOW BEND area, on a large corner lot. Custom home built by Ventura Homes was created with perfection in mind! Open floorplan with exquisite detail and craftsmanship at every turn. 6 bedrooms - 2 are Master suites, a study, exercise room and more! Downstairs Master suite is a true retreat with sitting area, built-ins and fireplace, and master bath with jetted tub and large steam shower. Spacious media room and adjacent game room with wet bar provide ample space for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen offers double-ovens, dual sinks, 2 large islands, SUBZERO fridge and much more. Step outside to the backyard oasis with beautiful pool, covered patio and lush-landscaping.