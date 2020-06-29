3100 Kimble Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

6-month lease option also available, ask for details. Well sought after neighborhood, close to 121 and Exemplary FRISCO ISD schools (Elementary school bus comes). Large family room has vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Open to breakfast nook and updated kitchen. Large Master Suite with updated lights and fixtures, separate garden tub and border-free shower, dual vanities. One bedroom and full bath downstairs for in-laws,guests. Game room upstairs. Beautiful drapes in each room. Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included