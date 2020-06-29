All apartments in Plano
3100 Kimble Drive
3100 Kimble Drive

3100 Kimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Kimble Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
6-month lease option also available, ask for details. Well sought after neighborhood, close to 121 and Exemplary FRISCO ISD schools (Elementary school bus comes). Large family room has vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Open to breakfast nook and updated kitchen. Large Master Suite with updated lights and fixtures, separate garden tub and border-free shower, dual vanities. One bedroom and full bath downstairs for in-laws,guests. Game room upstairs. Beautiful drapes in each room. Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Kimble Drive have any available units?
3100 Kimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Kimble Drive have?
Some of 3100 Kimble Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Kimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Kimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Kimble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Kimble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3100 Kimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Kimble Drive offers parking.
Does 3100 Kimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Kimble Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Kimble Drive have a pool?
No, 3100 Kimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Kimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 3100 Kimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Kimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Kimble Drive has units with dishwashers.

