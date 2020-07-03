305 Metropolitan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous two story end unit townhouse in quiet neighborhood. Wood floors, granite counters, private backyard with cedar BOB fence for added privacy. 2 car attached garage ,Large bedrooms. master suite has Juliette balcony that opens up to look out to the street , beautiful pool and amazing amenities . You can see for miles from here. END UNIT abuts lush green space and is located across the street from the gorgeous custom community pool and spa. Also across the street is the full sized basketball court, picnic area with gazebo and beautiful photo op space. Just gorgeous!! Don't miss out. Buyer to verify accuracy of all information herein