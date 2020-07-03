All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
305 Metropolitan Drive
305 Metropolitan Drive

305 Metropolitan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Metropolitan Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous two story end unit townhouse in quiet neighborhood. Wood floors, granite counters, private backyard with cedar BOB fence for added privacy. 2 car attached garage ,Large bedrooms. master suite has Juliette balcony that opens up to look out to the street , beautiful pool and amazing amenities . You can see for miles from here. END UNIT abuts lush green space and is located across the street from the gorgeous custom community pool and spa. Also across the street is the full sized basketball court, picnic area with gazebo and beautiful photo op space. Just gorgeous!! Don't miss out. Buyer to verify accuracy of all information herein

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Metropolitan Drive have any available units?
305 Metropolitan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Metropolitan Drive have?
Some of 305 Metropolitan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Metropolitan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Metropolitan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Metropolitan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Metropolitan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 305 Metropolitan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Metropolitan Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Metropolitan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Metropolitan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Metropolitan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 Metropolitan Drive has a pool.
Does 305 Metropolitan Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Metropolitan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Metropolitan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Metropolitan Drive has units with dishwashers.

