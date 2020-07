Amenities

Come see this newly renovated home in Plano ISD! This one-story home offers 4 big size bedrooms with high ceiling, 2 full baths, a powder bathroom ! There is updated paint, carpets (2019) and iceberg granite in the kitchen (2019) Fence 2020! This is definitely not your average home! The kitchen is gorgeous and spacious with plenty of white cabinets! Master bathroom feathers updated standing shower with jets, soak in tub.