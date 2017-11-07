3024 Creekbend Drive

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bed 2 and half bath home in a quiet neighborhood available now. Walk into exposed wood beams, brick accent wall, archways and skylights. Open living space flowing from the living area, kitchen and breakfast room. Kitchen features granite counter tops and updated SS appliances. Oversized master bed with en suite remodeled bathroom, sliding barn door, frame less walk in shower, custom tile work and separate vanities. Additional living space and private backyard! Conveniently located near President George Bush Tollway.