Plano, TX
3024 Creekbend Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

3024 Creekbend Drive

3024 Creekbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Creekbend Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bed 2 and half bath home in a quiet neighborhood available now. Walk into exposed wood beams, brick accent wall, archways and skylights. Open living space flowing from the living area, kitchen and breakfast room. Kitchen features granite counter tops and updated SS appliances. Oversized master bed with en suite remodeled bathroom, sliding barn door, frame less walk in shower, custom tile work and separate vanities. Additional living space and private backyard! Conveniently located near President George Bush Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Creekbend Drive have any available units?
3024 Creekbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Creekbend Drive have?
Some of 3024 Creekbend Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Creekbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Creekbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Creekbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Creekbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3024 Creekbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Creekbend Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 Creekbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Creekbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Creekbend Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Creekbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Creekbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Creekbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Creekbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Creekbend Drive has units with dishwashers.

