Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3021 Sawtooth Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

3021 Sawtooth Drive

3021 Sawtooth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Sawtooth Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
House located in exceptional school PLANO ISD. Walking distance to Russell Creek city park which features a basketball court, large children playground, and walking trail. Stunning 2 story custom home in the city of Plano. Exceptionally maintained home features 3 beds 2.1 baths. The kitchen features custom cabinets and updated appliances. The community offers a Greenbelt, park, and playground. House pictures coming soon.
Pets option is the case by case basis. Please do email all of your questions to listing agent ramanirealty@gmail.com. Copy of ID, TAR application, signed tenant selection criteria, and two-month bank statement and paystub, 2 years filed tax return required for self-employed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have any available units?
3021 Sawtooth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have?
Some of 3021 Sawtooth Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Sawtooth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Sawtooth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Sawtooth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Sawtooth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive offer parking?
No, 3021 Sawtooth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Sawtooth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have a pool?
No, 3021 Sawtooth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Sawtooth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Sawtooth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Sawtooth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

