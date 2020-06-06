3021 Sawtooth Drive

Amenities
House located in exceptional school PLANO ISD. Walking distance to Russell Creek city park which features a basketball court, large children playground, and walking trail. Stunning 2 story custom home in the city of Plano. Exceptionally maintained home features 3 beds 2.1 baths. The kitchen features custom cabinets and updated appliances. The community offers a Greenbelt, park, and playground. House pictures coming soon.
Pets option is the case by case basis. Please do email all of your questions to listing agent ramanirealty@gmail.com. Copy of ID, TAR application, signed tenant selection criteria, and two-month bank statement and paystub, 2 years filed tax return required for self-employed.