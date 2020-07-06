3005 Saddlehead Drive

Amenities
Very close to schools, shopping, & city parks with easy access to Hwy 75. Nice one story 3 bedroom c shaped house with 2 living areas, nice big dining room area & plenty of light coming in. Has FP & BI bookshelves and wet bar in between the other living area or could be an office. Kitchen has brand new oven, wood floors and lots of cabinets with skylight and patio with swing. New wood floors & new carpet in BRs. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.